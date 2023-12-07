“He’s a champion, too” – Roman Kryklia says it will be interesting and challenging to fight Alex Roberts in his ‘element’

While confident of his chances of winning, Roman Kryklia is no way underestimating Alex Roberts in their title clash on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two will dispute the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the event, which boasts of an all-Muay Thai card, happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

32-year-old Kryklia is shooting to become a two-sport ONE world champion by claiming the heavyweight Muay Thai gold and adding it to the light heavyweight kickboxing belt already in his possession.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Ukrainian sensation said he is aware of what Alex Roberts, who is the reigning WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion, is capable of and is going into their clash expecting to be fully tested.

Roman Kryklia said:

“He's very experienced in Thai Boxing, unlike me. I'm a kickboxer. It will be interesting to see how much I can adapt to Thai Boxing, to get into this element. He's a tough guy. He’s a champion, too.”

ONE Fight Night 17 will mark the return to action of Kryklia more than a year after his last fight, where he won the ONE heavyweight kickboxing world grand prix title.

Roberts, 34, meanwhile, is making his ONE debut and is out to make a big splash by becoming a ONE world champion at the onset.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Roman Kryklia to make use of his speed advantage at ONE Fight Night 17

Roman Kryklia is looking to use his speed advantage when he vies for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title later this week against promotion-debuting Alex Roberts.

The Ukrainian fighter said he and his team have studied his opponent and they believe ‘The Viking’ will be having a hard time keeping up with his speed, which is why he looks to capitalize on that.

Speaking to onefc.com in the lead-up to the marquee showdown, the reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing king said:

“I have an advantage in speed. I hope to stun him with some unpredictable attacks. I'm working with my coach to understand his style, and what kind of combinations are best to use against him. His weaknesses are that he's stiff and not as fast as me.”

In the event of a victory at ONE Fight Night 17, Kryklia will join an elite company of two-sport ONE world champions.