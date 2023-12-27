“He’s a very dangerous fighter” – Prajanchai would love to test himself against strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella

Newly crowned reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is looking past his rival Joseph ‘The Hurricane’ Lasiri for now.

Prajanchai made quick work of Lasiri in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which took place live at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

Prajanchai, then the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion, successfully unified the belts against Lasiri. The Thai star stopped ‘The Hurricane’ with a beautifully timed left elbow counter at the 1:28 minute mark of the first round.

It came completely out of nowhere, and Prajanchai was instantly made the undisputed strawweight Muay Thai king.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in his post-fight interview, Prajanchai talked about his desire to face ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative said:

“Yes, definitely. If there’s a chance for me to face Jonathan Di Bella, I’d take it. I’ve followed him since his ONE debut, and I feel like he’s a very dangerous and tough fighter. It would be a great match if I got to face him.”

Probable opponents for Prajanchai PK Saenchai

Prajanchai seems intent on drawing Jonathan Di Bella for his next opponent, and having a go at the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. But Joseph Lasiri appears determined to push the trilogy in the soonest possible time.

Will it be Di Bella or Lasiri for Prajanchai? We will soon find out.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via replay on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.