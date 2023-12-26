"He's definitely on the FBI list" - Fans lose it as Bryce Mitchell receives boxful of ammo for X-mas and calls for "1776"-esque armed revolution

Bryce Mitchell calling for a "1776"-esque armed revolution after receiving a box full of ammo for Christmas has sparked wild reactions from fans.

Mitchell is undoubtedly one of the fastest-rising featherweights in the UFC. While the 29-year-old is often praised for his impressive skill set, he is also well-known for his outspoken and unfiltered nature.

In a recent Instagram post, Mitchell showed off receiving a box full of ammo for Christmas by his wife. Interestingly, he captioned the post by suggesting that he was ready for the 1776 War of Independence to commence again. He said:

"My amazing wife got me the one thing i wanted for Christmas. 400 rounds of 30-06. im not braggin. im lettin all my allies know we r prepared to fite and die for our freedom! itd b my greatest honor to die next to yall patriots, fitin this tyranny. the system is rigged. im prepared physically mentally and spiritually for 1776 to commence again!!"

Mitchell's post has sparked wild reactions from fans who were quick to raise questions in the comment section of the post. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"He's deff [definitely] in [on] the FBI list"

"Nothing like wishing violence for the holidays"

"That knockout really affected you"

Bryce Mitchell thanked Josh Emmett for not following up with hammer fists post-KO at UFC 296

Bryce Mitchell was recently seen in action against Josh Emmett at UFC 296. Stepping in on short notice, Mitchell had a night to forget as he was knocked out in emphatic fashion in the very first round.

After knocking down Mitchell, Emmett refrained from landing any follow-up strikes on the unconscious Arkansas native. The gesture did not go unnoticed by 'Thug Nasty', who took to social media to thank the former. He said:

"You know got a lot of work left to do but that's what I'm up to. But I wanted to let y'all know that I am so happy with Josh Emmett. Because right after he knocked me out, he could have followed up with the hammer fist and it probably would have killed me."

"He didn't even follow up with anything. He was just happy with his knockout and he walked away. I'm so gracious for that. I will forever remember that. I love that whole team. That Alpha Male team, I love every single one of you guys. Thank you for not hitting me extra, Josh."

Catch Bryce Mitchell's comments below:

