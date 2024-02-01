“He’s dominated that division” - Jonathan Haggerty says no one comes close to Fabricio Andrade at bantamweight

Jonathan Haggerty believes no other fighter in ONE Championship’s stacked bantamweight MMA division can hold a candle to his rival, Fabricio Andrade.

The two world champions have been at each other’s throats since the lead-up to their ONE Fight Night 16 matchup in November 2023, but Haggerty knows when to give Andrade his due praises.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the two-sport world champion said Andrade is leagues ahead of the competition, and no fighter in the ONE bantamweight MMA division could come close.

Jonathan Haggerty, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, said:

“I mean, I feel like he dominated. He's dominated that division. There's no one really there for him. Obviously, there are rematches there, yeah it's interesting, you know.”

Andrade is a perfect 6-0 (one no contest) in his MMA matches in ONE Championship and is coming off an emotional knockout win over John Lineker to capture the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

The two Brazilian superstars had an absolute barnburner ONE Fight Night 7 that ended in a fourth-round referee stoppage win for ‘Wonder Boy’.

Haggerty, meanwhile, is scheduled to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Andrade’s Tiger Muay Thai teammate Felipe Lobo.

‘The General’s’ first defense of his bantamweight Muay Thai throne will headline ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Haggerty's entire interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty confident he could hang with Fabricio Andrade in MMA

Fabricio Andrade already showed dominance in MMA, but Jonathan Haggerty believes he has what it takes to surprise his Brazilian rival.

Haggerty captured double-champ status when he beat Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16.

Now that he holds both the flyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts, Haggerty said in the same interview that he could give Andrade a run for his money in MMA:

“I've beat him once and I could beat him again. I feel like his specialty in MMA is stand-up and I've already taken him out in stand-up. So imagine with four-ounce gloves and a little bit of takedown defense, who knows, who knows, what could happen? But give me the shot, and I won't disappoint.”