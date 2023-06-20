“He’s a f*****g savage!” – Reinier de Ridder heaps praise on Regian Eersel after ‘awesome’ KO

ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder has lauded fellow divisional king Regian Eersel after the latter’s insane knockout in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9.

The Breda native, looking to pick himself up following two successive losses under the ONE spotlight, has been somewhat inspired to get his career back on track following the Dutch-Surinamese striker’s highlight-reel performance.

Eersel hammered his way to the quickest finish of his promotional tenure inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium a couple of weeks back, finishing Russian challenger and promotional newcomer Dmitry Menshikov inside 46 seconds.

‘The Dutch Knight’ couldn’t help but feel happy for the two-sport world champion, adding that the Sityodtong Amsterdam representative is a man in his own class.

Reinier de Ridder told South China Morning Post:

“On Regian Eersel, if we're talking about him, what a f*****g monster. Man, he did awesome. He's a f*****g savage!”

Watch the full interview here:

Eersel’s latest triumph took his run at the home of martial arts to 10-0. In addition, his overall undefeated run stands at 22 straight wins.

On the other end of the spectrum, Reinier de Ridder hopes to get back to winning ways in his next outing.

The 32-year-old lost his light heavyweight MMA world title to Anatoly Malykhin in December last year.

In his first outing of the year, the Combat Brothers representative dropped to a unanimous decision loss to Tye Ruotolo on the promotion’s on-ground debut spectacle in North America, ONE Fight Night 10.

