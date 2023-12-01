The ONE Championship kickboxing scene has been owned by reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia for the better part of the past four years.

Defeating the likes of Andrei Stoica, Murat Aygun, and Guto Inocente, Kryklia has thoroughly beaten every man that the ONE Championship brass has put in front of him, though Alex Roberts is keen on ending Kryklia’s reign.

The Australian behemoth is set to be the Ukrainian monster’s opponent at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8. Roberts, while confident of his chances, remains cautious about his approach for this fight.

Roberts said as much in his assessment of Kryklia’s strengths in an interview with Fight News Australia:

“And the fact that he gets to hold on in the clinch and throw a few more knees because he's got some great knees there. I think he's going to be in his element there and it's going to be an awesome fight because, you know, I love it as well.”

Who is Alex Roberts?

Prior to being signed by the world’s largest martial arts promotion, Roberts’ last foray inside the ring saw him claim the WBC world heavyweight championship.

Like any great fighter, Roberts recently shared that he has a grand plan for when he eventually debuts with ONE Championship, and how it all begins with beating Kryklia.

Outside of being a pro fighter, ‘The Viking’ also has a thriving career in the world of physiotherapy. While there are some who would wish he focuses on either one, the Aussie enjoys having the balance that both of his careers provide him.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live in US primetime free of charge for those with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America.

Watch the full interview with Roberts here: