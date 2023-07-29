“He's not going to be as strong as I think” - Jarred Brooks confident he can handle Mikey Musumeci’s strength

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks believes he will be able to handle the strength of five-time IBJJF world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Brooks, ONE Championship’s reigning strawweight world champion, will attempt to add another title to his collection as he challenges Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

The two men will meet in the ONE Fight Night 13 co-main event on August 4 as the promotion returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, Jarred Brooks spoke with the promotion about what he expects from ‘Darth Rigatoni’ in their submission superfight:

“He’s going to be really, really good. He's a gi and no-gi world champion, so he's used to grips and he has been gripping his whole life,” Brooks told ONE Championship. “I’m guessing his grip strength is really good. And that's tendon strength, which goes into wrestling a lot as well. I know that he's not going to be as strong as I think because he's technical.”

Can Mikey Musumeci retain the flyweight submission grappling throne against Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13?

Jarred Brooks climbed to the top of the strawweight mountain in December, securing a decisive unanimous decision victory over Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio to capture his first ONE world title. If he can score what many would consider to be an upset against Musumeci, ‘The Monkey God’ will make history as the first fighter in ONE history to carry MMA and submission grappling world titles simultaneously.

Mikey Musumeci is determined to do everything in his power to prevent that from happening.

Will ‘The Monkey God’ shock the world and add another title to his collection, or will ‘Darth Rigatoni’ continue to establish himself as the greatest grappler in the world?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.