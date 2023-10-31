“He’s going to be in trouble” – Jonathan Haggerty not impressed by Fabricio Andrade’s kickboxing background

Jonathan Haggerty promised a world of hurt awaits Fabricio Andrade once they step between the ropes this Friday.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will face Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, in a super fight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, US primetime.

The two world champions will contend for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty said he doesn’t care about Andrade’s kickboxing background once they trade leather in Bangkok.

He pointed out that Andrade has been fighting in MMA for such a long time that he will be in trouble in a fight against a pure striker.

‘The General said’:

“I mean, I don't care about his record. I don't care about his kickboxing record. All I know is he's been doing this for the last five years what he's used to. So when we get in the middle of the ring, he can't take me down. So he's going to come unstuck. So we'll just have to see on November 3rd.”

Haggerty added:

“There's a lot of gaps that we see in his game. You know, I'm not sure because he's fighting different people that were going to try and take him down. So he has to change his stance sort of. He's not used to me and he's going to get in there and he's going to feel my style.

“And so I hit him, and then he's going to think, 'Oh, no, I'm actually here to stand up for the whole five rounds.' So, he's going to be in trouble.”

Andrade was an accomplished kickboxer and Muay Thai artist, and established an impressive 40-3 record across the two disciplines before jumping to MMA.

Haggerty, meanwhile, fought exclusively under Muay Thai in ONE Championship.

After dominating now-ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri in his debut, Haggerty captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title when he scored a unanimous decision win over the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in May 2019.

Haggerty became a two-division world champion earlier this year when he knocked out another legend in Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available live to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.