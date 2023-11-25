“He’s got such a great no-switch left kick” – Luke Lessei admits he’s a big fan of ONE Fight Night 17 foe ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut

American Muay Thai sensation ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei can’t wait to make his ONE Championship debut and showcase his talents in the world’s largest martial arts organization. But he also knows the competition is fierce and world-class, especially his next opponent.

Lessei is set to face Thai veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

The 27-year-old striking savant has done his due diligence on Nattawut, studying ‘Smokin Joe’s strengths and weaknesses, and is confident heading into their highly anticipated matchup. However, Lessei believes that he’s simply the better man after what he has seen from Nattawut in ONE Championship.

In a recent interview with the promotion, Lessei gave props to Nattawut and acknowledged the Thai star’s skills.

‘The Chef’ said:

“I’ve been watching ‘Smokin’ Jo for a long time. I remember watching him years ago, and I was like, ‘Damn, ‘Smokin’ Jo has such a good left kick. He’s got such a great no-switch left kick.’ And he still has that kick to this day.”

Lessei maintains the utmost respect for Nattawut but says his hand will be raised in victory at the night's end.

The stakes going into Luke Lessei's upcoming fight

Not many are blessed with such a massive opportunity, but if ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei can take care of business against ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, it’s very possible he can put himself in prime position for the next shot at the ONE world title.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai king is none other than Thai phenom Tawanchai PK Saenchai. A victory over Nattawut could put Lessei in a direct line of fire for a crack at the featherweight throne in the not-so-distant future.

It all comes down to how he fares in his all-important ONE Championship debut.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17 live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.