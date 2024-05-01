"He's got so much more room to grow" - Danial Williams stacks praise on 17-year-old phenom Johan Ghazali

According to former two-time world title challenger Danial Williams, the sky is the limit for ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Ghazali, and who barely scratched the surface of his full potential.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA exclusive, Williams said that he likes watching Ghazali because he has the makings of a future superstar. Also, he has identified all the great attributes that the 17-year-old phenom possesses, which makes him a must-watch fighter.

'Mini T' explained:

"I'm a massive fan of his. It's in his blood, that knockout power, that trait to best the best. That's why I'm a massive fan of him. He's still young, and it's scary to think what more he can achieve. He's got so much more room to grow."

Ghazali currently rides a five-fight win streak under the world's largest martial arts organization since making his promotional debut in February 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 6.

The Malaysian-American star defeated the likes of Padetsuk Fairtex, Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Samurai Seeopal, and Temirlan Bekmurzaev. His most recent victory was against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title challenger Edgar Tabares in December 2023 at ONE Fight Night 17, where he scored a 36-second knockout of the Mexican contender.

Johan Ghazali to face veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in his return to action on June 7

Following the biggest win of his career so far against Tabares, Ghazali looks to continue his meteoric rise in the division at ONE 167 as he takes on Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai match on June 7.

A win for 'Jojo' could earn him a spot in the loaded top five rankings of the flyweight MMA division that already features other contenders like Superlek, Denis Puric, Jacob Smith, and Elias Mahmoudi.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.