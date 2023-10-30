“He’s got nothing that I haven’t seen before” – Jonathan Haggerty not concerned over Fabricio Andrade’s striking artillery

Jonathan Haggerty has taken out a series of world-class fighters throughout his tenure in ONE Championship. As such, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion won’t be too concerned by his next opponent’s skill set when they collide in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

The Englishman will meet Brazilian slugger Fabricio Andrade inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, November 3. The winner of this champion vs. champion clash will get the vacant bantamweight kickboxing gold and write their name in the history books as a ONE two-sport world titleholder.

Ahead of their scheduled five-round war, the 26-year-old explained why he doesn’t seem too disturbed by Andrade’s reputation and experience as a kickboxer.

Jonathan Haggerty told FirstSportz MMA:

“He's got nothing that I haven't seen before. I've been in there with the best strikers in the world, and this fight should be nothing different.”

Watch the interview here:

Although his confidence is at its peak, the English striking ace would not completely shake off what the bantamweight MMA world champion possesses, especially since he’s proven himself time and time again inside the ONE circle.

Since debuting in July 2020, the calm and collected Brazilian has racked up a seven-match unbeaten run, including five highlight-reel finishes. That positive run has helped him become a fan favorite.

Jonathan Haggerty, however, is planning to ruin his return to kickboxing on the grandest stage of them all.

‘The General’ has amassed a respectable 6-2 slate under the ONE spotlight, with his only two losses coming to dominant flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Earlier this year, the Brit claimed the biggest win of his career to date when he knocked out Nong-O Hama inside the opening round to become the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Can he continue his winning momentum and go on to achieve two-sport glory later this week? Tune in to the stacked card to find out.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 16 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3.