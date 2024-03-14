"He's a hater" - Fans react as Marvin Vettori predicts downfall of Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya has not returned to the octagon since suffering a shocking unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 last September, losing the middleweight title in the process. Marvin Vettori, who has lost to 'The Last Stylebender' twice, including in a UFC 263 title bout, recently revealed that he does not expect the two-time middleweight champion to bounce back from the loss.

MMA Junkie shared parts of 'The Italian Dream's comments to Instagram, in which he stated:

"If he comes back, he's just going to lose, I think. They're going to tell me I'm a hater and s**t, but it's true."

Check out MMA Junkie's post below:

The No.5-ranked middleweight's comments led to plenty of reactions from fans. @txmcb pointed out the history between the two while labeling Vettori as a hater:

"yeh he’s a hater tho got beat twice by izzy, no wonder he’s saying this lmao"

UFC welterweight Philip Rowe responded:

"What his this opinion based on? 😂😂😂 lose to who? Ni**as coming off the contender? 😂😂 This ni**a done fell and bumped his head. @stylebender still that guy!"

@nandogtierrez suggested that Vettori focus on his own career:

"He’s a hater , bro just got 50-45d by cannonier he should focus on himself"

@nochillchambers claimed:

"Unless he fights you a 3rd time right? Lmfao"

@dotsongray believes that no amount of time could help Vettori defeat Adesanya:

"Izzy could come off the couch after 10 years and still 50-45 you Marvin 😂 🤣"

@daylonloonsfoot does not care for the No.5-ranked middleweight's comments:

"Anything vettori says just goes through one ear out the other for me 😂"

@orlandozambranojr labeled 'The Italian Dream' as bitter:

"Marvin is so bitter lol he shows it time and time again"

@renegadesir noted that he has never said anything positive about Israel Adesanya:

"He’s literally never said anything good about Izzy lmao hater for sure"

@cultofderek questioned who Vettori will beat:

"And what happens when Marvin comes back huh😂 who tf is he beating rn"

@spinningbackdick believes Brendan Allen will submit Vettori:

"He’s about to get ragdolled and subbed by Brendan Allen 😂"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

What were Marvin Vettori's full comments about Israel Adesanya?

Speaking to The Schmo, Marvin Vettori was asked if he believes Israel Adesanya deserves to face Dricus du Plessis in his first title defense. The No.5-ranked middleweight responded by claiming that the two-time middleweight champion would lose to any opponent, stating:

"Izzy will lose any fight. If he comes back, he's not going to win any fight, I'll tell you this. In the top 3-4, he's not going to win any fight... I don't think he's going to beat Khamzat [Chimaev] either. No, I don't think so. No he's going to get taken down I think.

Vettori continued:

"If he comes back, he's just going to lose, I think. They're going to tell me that I'm a hater and s**t, but, to be honest, I think it's true. This game is improving so fast. It's evolving so fast. The grappling level and everything is just evolving. It's just getting higher and higher and I think he can't hang. Taking a year off now, it's a lot."

Check out Marvin Vettori's comments on Israel Adesanya below:

Despite Vettori's comments, Israel Adesanya remains the likely challenger for the middleweight title, as both du Plessis and UFC President and CEO Dana White have suggested as much. While nothing has been made official, 'The Last Stylebender' will look to join Randy Couture as the only fighter in promotional history to win a title three times in one division.