  • "He's heading to the top" - Jonathan Haggerty confident younger bro Freddie will continue ascent in ONE Championship

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Feb 15, 2025 09:18 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty with his brother Freddie | Image credit: ONE Championship
Jonathan Haggerty with his brother Freddie | Image credit: ONE Championship

British striking superstar Jonathan Haggerty is certain that his younger brother Freddie will remain a relevant name in the flyweight Muay Thai division of ONE Championship despite losing to Jordan Estupinan in his latest outing last January 25 at ONE 170.

The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion was a recent guest on Inside Fighting's YouTube channel, where he was interviewed ahead of his upcoming fight.

The older Haggerty said that there is no other direction for Freddie but up:

"He's taken it with both hands, which I've told him to, because as we say it can all go away fast. He's heading to the top."
Watch Jonathan Haggerty's full interview here:

'The General' is slated to defend his 26-pound golden belt against Wei Rui on Feb. 20 for the main event of the ONE 171: Qatar card in front of the Lusail Sports Arena. This will be his first defense of the championship since securing the championship in November 2023.

Jonathan Haggerty admits the pressure he feels ahead of championship showdown with Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground representative is coming off a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Superlek Kiatmoo9 in September 2024, and he admits that he feels the pressure to redeem himself and successfully defend the challenge of the Chinese challenger.

Haggerty stated this during the same interview with Inside Fighting, where he explained:

"Yeah, I feel there's a lot of pressure on this fight, if I'm totally honest, keeping this kickboxing belt after losing the Muay Thai belt. We don't want two losses in a row. That's one thing that I don't want. I'm here to make it all right, get back to winning ways, and defending the kickboxing belt."

Fans can watch all the action live at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com. The exciting event will take inside the Lusail Sports Arena on Feb. 20.

Edited by C. Naik
