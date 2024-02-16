ONE rising star Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak wants to follow in the footsteps of her Thai compatriots, who became global superstars under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The 25-year-old upstart recently expressed her admiration for one of the promotion’s biggest names, Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Wondergirl, who competes in Muay Thai and MMA, was amazed by ‘The Kicking Machine’s grace and poise when he defended his flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE 165 last month.

Superlek chopped down his high-profile challenger Takeru Segawa and retained his 26 pounds of gold in enemy territory at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking in a South China Morning Post interview, Wondergirl raved about Superlek’s ability to seamlessly adjust his game plan when he competes under Muay Thai or kickboxing rules.

“On Superlek’s end, he’s so good. And in that fight, it was really there. He’s improved a lot in kickboxing. Normally, he fights more in Muay Thai, I feel he’s more comfortable with Muay Thai rules, but he has improved a lot in kickboxing. He’s just chill with it, like he throws knees, leg kicks, kicks, and then he has a good jab and stuff.”

Rewatch Superlek and Takeru’s five-round war here:

Wondergirl hopes to emulate Superlek’s creativity at ONE Fight Night 19

Following two unfortunate setbacks last year, Wondergirl wants to start fresh in 2024 by beating ONE newcomer Martyna Kierczynska.

The pair of elite strikers will throw down in a three-round strawweight Muay Thai showdown at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Let’s see if the Thai star has learned a thing or two from Superlek and get back on the winning track this coming Friday.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Watch Wondergirl’s SCMP MMA interview: