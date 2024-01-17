"He's just fraudulent" - Sean Strickland targets Colby Covington for upholding "fictional persona"

Sean Strickland has never been shy about voicing his opinion, regardless of the topic. The authenticity of the middleweight champion has led to his popularity growing immensely among UFC fans. He recently called out Colby Covington for creating a persona that is not true to himself.

Speaking to Megan Olivi of ESPN MMA, 'Tarzan' agreed that he is organic before adding:

"Unlike Colby Covington. The fraudulent man himself... He's just fraudulent, but again, I think to be a UFC fighter, it is a sense of entertainment - WWE - but you want to base your character in authenticity and then you have somebody like Colby who is a fictional persona that he's created when he's not trying to fall on [Donald] Trump's d**k."

Strickland continued:

"Seriously, it's like the most cringeworthy s**t, bro, and it's so f**ked up. Trump left the arena while he's giving his speech. It's like watching the ugly girl get rejected at a party. You just feel bad for the guy at this point. Don't worry Colby, he knows your name."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on Colby Covington below (starting at the 3:15 mark):

Covington has been called out by fans and fighters alike for comments he made about Leon Edwards' father ahead of UFC 296. Despite nearly two years of inactivity, the No.5-ranked welterweight received his third title opportunity, losing the bout via unanimous decision.

Sean Strickland claims he will not 'crumble' like Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland pulled off, arguably, 2023's biggest upset in the UFC when he defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision to capture the middleweight title at UFC 293. He recently claimed that his trash talk may have led his opponent to crumble while adding that his leveled personality will prevent that from happening in his upcoming UFC 297 title defense against Dricus du Plessis.

Speaking to Megan Olivi of ESPN MMA, 'Tarzan' stated:

"At some point, we all lose. Do I beat the South African? Yes. I think I beat him. I think I knock him out. I think I bring him into deep waters, but at some point, we all lose. And you could be like Izzy laying in a bathtub with flower petals and you could have an entourage and people following you around, but at some point, someone is going to make fun of you for having s** with your dog and then you're going to f**king crumble as a human being and get a DUI. That's just not me because I'm leveled."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on Israel Adesanya below (starting at the 0:11 mark):

Du Plessis made comments about Strickland's childhood, in which he suffered abuse at the hands of his father, at the UFC 2024 season press conference. The pair are set to clash for the middleweight title at UFC 297 this weekend.