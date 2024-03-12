"He’s just rooting for a fellow savage" - Fans debate if Justin Gaethje's emphatic reaction to Dustin Poirier's UFC 299 win is about "hate"

UFC 299 saw a triumphant return for Dustin Poirier, silencing the doubters with a spectacular knockout against Benoit Saint-Denis

Poirier entered the fight as an underdog against the highly touted Saint-Denis. Despite early pressure from the Frenchman, Poirier weathered the storm and ultimately landed a powerful right hand in the second round, securing a decisive knockout.

Following the win, a video of Justin Gaethje's enthusiastic reaction to Poirier's knockout went viral. This sparked debate amongst fans on social media, with interpretations divided:

"He's just rooting for a fellow savage."

"It's probably relief more than hate"

"These top 5 guys treat the positions like a club, no one gets in and no one leaves, and rarely fight anyone outside the top 5."

"The old timers club trying the keep the door closed on new comers 🤣😂💀"

Justin Gaethje shares gameplan going into Max Holloway fight at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje has his sights set on dismantling the seemingly unbreakable Max Holloway at UFC 300. The highly anticipated BMF title fight adds another layer of intrigue to the already stacked April 13 event.

Gaethje, renowned for his explosive fighting style and highlight-reel finishes, faces a unique challenge in Holloway. He boasts one of the most resilient chins in MMA history, having never been knocked out or even knocked down in his professional career.

Addressing how he plans to overcome this seemingly insurmountable obstacle, Gaethje outlined a meticulous approach:

"By being perfect. The way I fought Dustin Poirier, the way that I fought Michael Chandler. Being unemotional, content in my situation, and just being under those lights. I trust myself to perform, so I'm gonna prepare myself, prepare my legs because this man is a workhorse. I can't let hium outwork me. Momentum is everything. I've got to touch him early and I've got to touch him hard. And I've got to make it ugly."

UFC 300 also features championship bouts between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan for the strawweight title, and Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight belt against Jamahal Hill.