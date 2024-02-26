"He's like a baby" - Eddie Hearn slams Gervonta Davis for leaking DMs offering fight

Eddie Hearn isn't happy with Gervonta Davis.

'Tank' has been in discussions with Matchroom Boxing over the last few weeks. Davis hasn't competed since a knockout win over Ryan Garcia in April but was in discussions to face Conor Benn later this year. 'The Destroyer' is fresh off a lopsided decision win over Peter Dobson earlier this month.

However, talks between the lightweight champion and Hearn's promotion are over now. Last week, the promoter alleged that Davis turned down a $25 million payday to face Benn later this year. In turn, the boxer leaked DMs and emails from Hearn about the fight.

In one of the emails, Hearn offered Davis $10 million, plus some of the gate and pay-per-view revenue, to fight Benn. However, the champion turned that offer down. With the boxer taking their private conversation public, Hearn is wondering why he even tried.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, the head of Matchroom was asked about 'Tank'. There, he slammed:

“I don’t know why I waste my time with this guy, [he’s] like a baby. If you’re not willing to sit down and have a sensible business discussion, like, he doesn’t even know the details of the offer... We made him an eight-figure offer with plenty of upside. He doesn’t even want to discuss the upside because he just gets ill advice."

Eddie Hearn reacts to Gervonta Davis's next fight

Eddie Hearn is pretty sure that Gervonta Davis isn't getting $20 million to fight Frank Martin.

Not long after talks between 'Tank' and Conor Benn ended, there were reports of the champion's next fight. In the late spring or early summer, Davis is expected to face Martin.

The two are currently expected to headline a PBC-promoted Amazon Prime pay-per-view event. Furthermore, the card could see Davis return to the UK for the first time since a 2017 knockout win over Liam Walsh.

Speaking in the aforementioned interview with Boxing Social, Hearn was asked about Davis' decision to box Martin. There, he stated:

“He’s going to make somewhere between 15 and 25 million [dollars] to fight Conor Benn, pending how it does on pay-per-view. I don’t know what he’s getting for Frank Martin. I hope he’s getting 20 million [dollars] because that’s a tough fight, but we’ll see... [But he's a] great fighter and good luck against Frank Martin."