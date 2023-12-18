“He’s been looking very good” – Liam Harrison backing Prajanchai in highly-anticipated rematch with rival Joseph Lasiri

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison can’t wait to witness the events at ONE Friday Fights 46 this weekend unfold. As a fan, the 38-year-old veteran is looking forward to watching the epic striking matchups on hand.

One such fight Harrison is most looking forward to, however, is the highly anticipated rematch between reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri and interim king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Lasiri defeated Prajanchai in May of 2022, winning via third-round technical knockout. Harrison, however, believes the result could end up the other way around the next time these two meet in the ONE Championship ring.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Harrison made his pick for this much-awaited do-over.

‘Hitman’ said:

“[Prajanchai] has been active and winning at the highest level. He’s been looking very good, very dangerous, very strong, so I’ll go with him this time.”

Harrison believes Prajanchai has had enough time to fix the holes in his game, and should give Lasiri a tougher fight in their rematch.

Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai PK Saenchai to unify strawweight Muay Thai world title belts

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri is set to lock horns with ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

The winner will become the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.