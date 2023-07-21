"He's losing a lot of money" - Sean O'Malley concerned about the way 'beast' Cory Sandhagen handles his business in UFC

Sean O'Malley is currently gearing up to face Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title at UFC 292. The bout marks a quick turnaround for 'Funk Master' and the back-to-back weight cuts positioned so close together will likely lead to diminishing returns.

This is evidence of how shrewd 'Sugar' is when it comes to handling his career. Thus, it makes sense that he's perplexed by how Cory Sandhagen has managed his own career. Umar Nurmagomedov recently withdrew from his bout with 'The Sandman' due to a shoulder injury.

While Cory Sandhagen will now face Rob Font, who is stepping in as a short-notice replacement, Sean O'Malley questions the wisdom behind accepting a short-notice foe that Sandhagen didn't specifically prepare for. O'Malley offered his thoughts on the situation on his official YouTube channel, saying the following:

"You know, Cory is a person I have nothing against. I've sat next to him at fights, he seems like a very nice guy, I've listened to him on Rogan. He seems like a likable guy. When I give him s**t, it's because of how he handles his career, business-wise. Just think about fighting two- he's not materialistic, and I think that hurts him because he's, you know, losing a lot of money by just being okay with 'well it's whatever' and fighting doesn't last forever."

It is a sensible take given that Sean O'Malley has, historically, been very careful with how he has managed his career. 'Sugar' spent most of his career sharpening his skills against beatable foes, improving step by step instead of simply launching himself into the fire.

Who has Sean O'Malley beefed with in the UFC?

Sean O'Malley is a trash-talker by nature. It is his go-to method of generating hype for his bouts, and unfortunately, it's led to him feuding with certain fighters. One of his most well-known feuds is with Henry Cejudo, with both fighters known to have taken aim at each other at various points.

One of the most curious feuds he's had, however, was with former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier. 'Sugar' had some gripes with his commentary and belief that he was hyper-vulnerable to low kicks due to his loss to Marlon Vera. But the two later patched things up and came to an understanding.