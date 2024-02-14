“He’s a mini-me” - Jonathan Haggerty says bro Freddie is already the most technical strawweight striker in ONE Championship

How combat sports grew into the powerhouse that it is today is because of the amount of commitment that the legends of the past put into ensuring the future of one of the most intricate sports in the modern world.

Over time, the sport would see fighters compete under one promotion alongside their sibling and in ONE Championship, the Haggertys are quickly making their name.

The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has been in a handful of firefights throughout his career, including against the likes of the legendary Nong-O Hama and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao plus an iconic duology with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

As for younger brother Freddie, the 19-year-old star stunned Dankalong Sor Dechapan with a second-round knockout at ONE Friday Fights 49 this past January 26.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The General’ spoke glowingly of his brother’s potential:

“He's probably one of the best in the roster in all honesty, technique-wise. His power, he's a mini me, like I say. He needs a little bit more experience then who knows? I had my first fight in ONE Championship against Lasiri and they offered me the world title fight straight away. So if he brings it, who knows what could happen? I know he will definitely hold the ONE Championship world title for sure.

Jonathan Haggerty primed for world championship defense

On Friday, February 16, Haggerty’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship will be on the line against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Aside from training hard on his own, the 26-year-old two-sport ONE world champion is ecstatic to have his brother help him prepare for the biggest fight of his career to date.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.