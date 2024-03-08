"He’s there to negotiate a football contract" - José Mourinho's presence ringside for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight has fans abuzz

The Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou matchup has taken on a life of its own, as it represents the former UFC heavyweight champion's second attempt at scoring a professional boxing win. Naturally, celebrities from all walks of life have turned up to the event, including legendary football manager José Mourinho.

Mourinho, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers/coaches in the history of the sport, was spotted sitting ringside in anticipation for this evening's main event. After being acknowledged by a camera shot, Mourinho winked to the crowd's delight, and fans on social media went wild.

Check out José Mourinho in attendance for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou:

Expand Tweet

On X/Twitter, one fan referenced Mourinho's most well-known moniker.

"The special one!"

Another fan, meanwhile, wondered whether Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also Portuguese and has played under Mourinho, has considered talking him into managing Al-Nassr FC, the Saudi club that Ronaldo currently plays for.

"I wonder if Ronaldo talks to Mourinho about possibly managing Al-Nassr in the future"

Some joked that Mourinho was there to negotiate a football contract with a Saudi club.

"He's there to negotiate a football contract no doubt"

Other comments referenced Mourinho's sudden appearance at a boxing event.

"From football to Boxing"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to José Mourinho's presence at Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

This isn't the first time that Mourinho has been spotted spectating a different sport. He was once spotted at a 'Monday Night RAW' episode back in 2007, where he sat ringside before being singled out by Shane McMahon.

The winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou is expected to face the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Tonight, Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou will almost certainly crown the number one contender fo the undisputed heavyweight title to be held by the winner of a future clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Unfortunately, due to Fury's recent cut, his bout with Usyk has been pushed back.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, both Joshua and Ngannou will be aiming to leave no room for doubt over who should next challenge for undisputed heavyweight gold. Thus, fans should expect fireworks from the pair.