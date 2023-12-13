“He’s one of the most important people” – Roman Kryklia says he would be only at ‘50 percent’ without teammate Chingiz Allazov

Newly crowned ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia credits much of his success to teammate and fellow ONE titleholder Chingiz Allazov.

Stepping into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to close out his 2023, Kryklia squared off with newcomer Alex Roberts in the ONE Fight Night 17 headliner.

Following a somewhat competitive opening round, Kryklia finished things just 25 seconds into the second round with a right hand followed by a booming left that put ‘The Viking’ down for the count in Bangkok, Thailand.

Following his history-making win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Roman Kryklia showed appreciation for the support of Chingiz Allazov, who was in his corner at the promotion’s latest Prime Video event.

“He's one of the most important people in my life,” Kryklia said at the post-fight press event. “Not only in my training sessions because we spend a lot of time together. And in our level, we need some motivation always, some new motivation. This guy motivates me to be at the very best.

“I can [share that] my coach and Chingiz are two people who motivate me at the very best. If I don't have my coach or Chingiz in my corner, it's like just 50 percent of me.”

What comes next for Roman Kryklia?

With the victory over Alex Roberts, Roman Kryklia is still undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, scoring his sixth-straight victory, with all but one of them coming by way of knockout.

Holder of two world titles and the heavyweight kickboxing World Grand Prix championship, Kryklia is one of the most accomplished fighters in promotional history. The question now is, what comes next for the Ukrainian knockout artist?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 17 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.