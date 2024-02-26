ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai is baffled by the narrative that Thanh Le holds the mental edge in their upcoming rematch. After all, he’s been the only one to solve the Vietnamese-American’s intricate puzzle inside the circle.

This coming Friday, March 1, the Chinese superstar wants to prove his victory was not a fluke by doing it all over again inside Lusai Sports Arena.

Three world titles will be up for grabs in the historic ONE 166: Qatar, including the long-awaited featherweight MMA world title unification bout between familiar foes Tang Kai and Thanh Le.

The injury bug sidelined the 27-year-old for the entirety of 2023, and Le has since taken over as the division’s interim champ.

Despite his lengthy layoff, Tang Kai is oozing with confidence and even vowed to finish Thanh Le this time around.

The Sunkin International Fight Club star told ONE:

“I won last time, so why would I be stressed? He's the one who should be stressed. Don't blink, I'll KO him very soon.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

Tang Kai possesses scary fight-ending power to match Thanh Le’s finishing ability

After their first meeting went the full 25 minutes, both Tang Kai and Thanh Le are eager to put each other to sleep in the rematch.

The Qingdao, China, native implored a more methodical approach in their first match, where he beat up Le’s legs to capture the unanimous decision nod.

While Tang Kai could use a similar tactic in the rematch, we all know he’s capable of turning the lights out of anyone when given the chance.

Four of Tang’s seven wins under the ONE banner have come by fearsome knockouts, including this highlight-reel finish of Kim Jae Woong.