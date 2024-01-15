"He's playing touch b*tt in the park" - Ex-UFC star and fans reacts to resurfaced video of Conor McGregor training in park

Conor McGregor is nearing his highly-anticipated return to the octagon following nearly three years of inactivity after breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021.

'The Notorious' recently revealed that he will face Michael Chandler on June 29 during International Fight Week. His pending return led Paulo Costa to share old footage of the former double champ training, captioning the post:

"I don’t know if he’s still doing that but he should 🤸‍♂️"

Check out Paulo Costa's tweet regarding Conor McGregor below:

Expand Tweet

Former Strikeforce middleweight champion and UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields responded by quoting Nate Diaz:

"He's playing touch b*tt in the park"

@PUNISHEDSTG suggested that McGregor was a better fighter with his previous training style:

"He was actually a better fighter when he was doing this. Had flow. Now he's a stiff wannabe boxer."

@JimmyMack0320 questioned where the trainer in the video, Ido Portal, is:

"Where’s that trainer nowadays."

@ogbebaba pondered if Diaz was ever paid for EA Sports creating a drill with the name in UFC 3:

"I wonder if nate got paid when the ufc put that as a training option in the video game."

@LeeBones_ claimed Conor McGregor should bring Ido Portal back into his camp:

"Ido portal..been saying for a while he should work back with him, made mcgregor flow like water and now he’s got a stiff boxer style 🥴"

@seif_marrag presented a reason why the former double champ may no longer train with Ido Portal:

"He's not as young as he used to be when he did these movements in fights really fast, it's hard to be that agile when you're almost 40, so maybe sticking to the thing that he's on now is better."

@brokenrib claimed that steroid usage has limited the movement of 'The Notorious':

"he cant anymore. too much juice on the sideline"

Paulo Costa suggests that he could face Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is in line to make his return against Michael Chandler later this year. Despite this, Paulo Costa has continued to call for a bout against the former double champ.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'Borrachinha' revealed that he believes the two will clash, stating:

"I think so, brother, and I have some feelings about that, I think we're going to fight... I think so, honestly... I think it's going to happen, but we're going to fight in some way... because he's moving up and we don't have too much middleweight guys.

"My style and his style is a good matchup. I would not try and take him down and him either. I think he’s huge, strong. He’s an exceptional fighter, one of the best of all time. Chandler can’t fight at 185, I don’t think so. That's why. There are better matchups for McGregor at 185 than Michael Chandler."

Check out Paulo Costa's comments on facing Conor McGregor below:

While Costa has called for a bout with McGregor, 'The Notorious' has not responded, as of yet. Although his bout with Chandler has not been officially announced, the pair have been linked to a bout with one another since coaching opposing sides on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.