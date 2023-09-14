“He’s ready to go” – Chatri Sityodtong says Takeru Segawa raring for ONE Championship debut

Since shocking the combat sports world by announcing his signing with the promotion, Takeru Segawa and his ONE Championship debut have become one of the biggest topics of the year.

For years, combat sports fans have wished to see the Japanese kickboxing star step inside the circle to compete against a new set of opponents. The 32-year-old has so many great options for his long-awaited debut.

In a recent live interview with the South China Morning Post, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed what many fans had been expecting.

During the conversation surrounding Takeru, the ONE head honcho made it clear that the priority is to put together one of the biggest striking contests of all time.

With ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon reaching superstar status under the ONE Championship banner, a clash with the kickboxer would be one of the biggest fights in the history of the promotion.

While he stated that there are plenty of other great options for one of the biggest debuts of all time, Sityodtong made it clear that it isn’t the Japanese star who is holding the process up:

“If we can't make Takeru versus Rodtang, then yeah, we will slot him quite quickly against one of the many many great strikers we have on the roster. Yeah. He's ready to go. He's itching.”

Watch the full interview below:

Whether it’s Rodtang or another one of the elite strikers on the roster, the fight is sure to be an unmissable event.