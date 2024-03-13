“He’s not responding” - DJ Akademiks reveals bombshell details about boxing offer to settle Meek Mill feud “in a legal way”

DJ Akademiks revealed he and Meek Mill were offered over a million dollars to compete in a boxing match under the Misfits banner.

In the hip-hop community, DJ Akademiks has built a career discussing rappers, their music and other hot topics. The 32-year-old has generated millions of followers on his social media accounts, but he’s also gained several high-profile enemies.

Over the past few months, Akademiks and fan favorite musical artist Meek Mill exchanged threats on social media. The social media personality recently had this to say on a podcast about potentially fighting the 36-year-old rapper in a boxing match:

“I’m trying to get in the boxing ring with [Meek Mill]. All of these people that claim they don’t like me in hip hop, you would do them a favor. This is a legal way, nobody got to get in trouble, you walk away with a bunch of money, and the n***a can say he knocked me out for the rest of his life. If I win, it’s over.”

Akademiks continued:

“We got an offer, one company said a million dollars. Another company, this is the one with KSI, they came and said, ‘We will beat the last price. We will do a million and a half.’ We can settle whatever in the ring. He’s not responding though. I don’t know, I really don’t know. If you’ve been the number one street n***a for 10 years, you don’t want that to end with one knockout to a n***a you just called a nerd. That would be crazy.”

Watch Akademiks' comments below:

Meek Mill plans to record next album in Africa amidst DJ Akademiks beef

Meek Mill has made it clear that he wants to settle his rivalry with DJ Akademiks once and for all. With that said, the American rapper is also focused on making plans for his next album, which he revealed by saying this on Twitter:

“Ima go to Africa and record my next album! Stay for 2 weeks bring my producers my art and mash up!!!”

Over the years, Meek Mill has solidified himself as a legend in the hip-hop industry with the following albums - Dreams and Nightmares, Championships, Dreams Worth More Than Money, and more. It’ll be intriguing to see what the Philadelphia native can produce during his trip to Africa.

