“He’s still got that dawg” - Fans expecting for absolute war between Thanh Le, Ilya Freymanov at ONE Fight Night 15

Former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le will face Ilya Freymanov for the division's interim world title at ONE Fight Night 15 on this Friday. The bout will mark the Vietnamese-American's path to reclaiming the undisputed throne. Originally a rematch between Thanh Le and the man who took his belt from him, Tang Kai, for the undisputed belt, the bout got changed due to the world champion getting injured.

In came Ilya Freymanov, a Russian berzerker on a 5-fight winning streak and back-to-back stoppage wins in ONE Championship. The promotion posted a "Tale of the Tape" photo for tomorrow's main event:

"A SIDE-BY-SIDE breakdown of your main event contenders for the ONE Interim Featherweight MMA World Championship 🏆 Who do you think claims the throne this Friday at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 🤔 @thanhlemma @ilya_freimanov"

Fans are absolutely divided in the comments section. Here are some of the most notable ones:

Comments on the post

@griga42_23, @wlad_zavgorodny_, and @rhysomg are all for Freymanov's time on top of the mountain:

"@ilya_freimanov the victory 🔥🏆"

"It is ilya's time..."

@senselessson, @clydecutrer3, and @limktg_7132, however, are all in support of the former world champion:

"Le might be 38 but he’s still got that dawg"

"It’s on! Get that belt back Thanh! 💥💪🏻👊🏻🥋"

"Let’s Gooooo Thanh Le 👊🏻💥⚰️ #AndNEW"

Regardless of whose side you're on, we can all agree that this fight will be an absolute banger. Both Thanh Le and Freymanov are the definition of "finishers' in the sport. Le has 13 wins with a 100% finishing rate in ONE Championship while all but two of Freymanov's victories came by way of either KO or submission. Don't blink on this one.

Thanh Le faces Ilya Freymanov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in US primetime on October 6.