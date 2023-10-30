"He saw his whole payday drop" - Comments troll Oleksandr Usyk for extreme reaction at Tyson Fury getting knocked down by Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury had one of the worst nights inside a boxing ring in possibly his entire career on Saturday night against Francis Ngannou.

The former unified heavyweight champion of the world looked lost inside the ring and was not dominating as he usually does. The former UFC fighter gave him a run for his money and even ended up knocking him down in the third round of the fight. Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk was sitting ringside and was shocked to see the knockdown. Here's what the fans had to say about the reaction:

"Thinking bout the bag that's in danger"

"He saw his whole payday drop with him"

One user claimed Tyson Fury might try to fight Derek Chisora again:

"Real people's champ. Fury might go for Chisora 4 to boost his confidence again"

"His bag flashed before his eyes"

Tyson Fury reflects on his fight against Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury looked battered after his fight against Francis Ngannou. He was so disappointed with his performance that he even canceled the post-fight press conference. Following the fight, he finally broke his silence in an interview for Boxing King Media, and he spoke about the fight and how Ngannou was a hard puncher but was not able to do much:

"He punches hard, but it was a bit like a hook on the back of the head, the knockdown. Apart from that he didn't really get me with much ease."

Tyson Fury was unable to do much inside the ring, and he barely did any damage to Francis Ngannou, who, after the fight, did not have any marks on his face. 'The Gypsy King', on the other hand, had a black eye and a cut on his forehead. Fury was lucky to win against the former UFC heavyweight champion, and fight fans have called the decision the biggest robbery.