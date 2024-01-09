"He spelled C*CK wrong" - Fans rip into Ian Garry for "narcissistic arrogance" as the UFC star labels himself a Conor McGregor-like "disruptor" 

Ian Garry had an adversarial end to the year, marked by inappropriate name-calling by a sizeable segment of the MMA community against his wife for her previous work, 'How to be a WAG.'

Furthermore, Garry was also subjected to derogatory remarks by UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, and the year concluded with him pulling out of his fight against Vicente Luque at UFC 296 after contracting pneumonia.

In his quest for championship glory, Garry has boldly affirmed that he's a superstar in the making, going as far as to claim during UFC 292 that he was the main attraction for the event.

That said, according to some fans, the recent turbulent period has seemingly hampered Garry's brand to a degree. 'The Future' recently spoke in length about the drama that enveloped him while weighing in on his self-proclaimed status as a disruptor in the sport.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Garry stated:

"My job is promoting my fights to the best level I can. I'm not viciously assaulting and attacking people's families that the MMA world is going, in a very toxic level."

"I'm a disruptor, just like Jake Paul and Logan Paul and Conor McGregor and all of the best, biggest stars in the world are disruptors, but there is a fine line."

Garry's comments about being a disruptor like McGregor were met with less than supportive reactions from fans. Several fans took to X and wrote:

"This dude needs to stop talking. Nothing worse than narcissistic arrogance mixed with pure stupidity and naivety. How do you think Geoff Neal's family feels when they see you using one of the lowest points in his life as a promotion? Magny's children as props? Garry s*cks."

"The delusion is real with this tomato can."

"He spelled C*CK wrong."

Ian Garry plans to move to middleweight to "give a hurting" to Sean Strickland

Rising UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry withstood Sean Stricklands' unfiltered remarks when the UFC middleweight champion called Garry's wife Layla Anna-Lee a “sexu*l predator,” among several other comments.

Garry had previously claimed he intended to settle the feud with Strickland inside the cage. Elaborating on that intention in the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Garry stated:

"Whoever talks or mentions me, my wife, or my family in that way, I'm gonna lay my hands on them. And in an ideal world towards the end of the year, I don't think Sean Strickland's gonna be champion anymore and I believe there's absolutely an opportunity for me to step up to middleweight and give him a hurting. And maybe I'll beat him so bad that he'll forget all that trauma from his childhood and he could thank me."

Check out Ian Garry's comments below:

