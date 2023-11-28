“He still has time to improve” – Buakaw believes Tawanchai can only get better under kickboxing rules

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai isn’t satisfied with dominating one division under the ONE Championship banner.

In his recent fights, the titleholder has attempted to crossover into kickboxing to apply his skills in a new ruleset. The 24-year-old striking prodigy is yet to hit the same kind of heights that fans have come to expect from the Muay Thai world champion as of yet.

With wins over Jo Nattawut and Davit Kiria, he has been victorious without ever setting the division alight with his displays.

In a video on his YouTube channel, striking legend Buakaw Banchamek spoke about how he expects the Muay Thai champion to only improve over time:

“Tawanchai looked a bit stiff because he was competing in kickboxing, but he is still new to the rules. As a result, his attacks didn’t seem to be as smooth as it would have normally been. He still has time to improve, though.”

Watch the full interview below:

Tawanchai is putting kickboxing on the backburner for the time being

After picking up back-to-back wins in the kickboxing division, Tawanchai is set to return to Muay Thai for his next contest.

While he may be motivated by dreams of becoming a two sport world champion, he simply couldn’t turn down a massive fight like his next title defense.

At ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, he will face former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in a dream clash featuring two of the best strikers in the world.

If there was ever a reason to stay in Muay Thai, a chance to test himself against one of the best in a fight that the fans have wanted to see for a long time is as good of a reason as ever.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.