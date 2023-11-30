“He is talented, he is a genius” – Superbon compares Rodtang’s raw talent to Ronaldinho’s gifted footballing skills

To Superbon Singha Mawynn, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is what Ronaldinho is to the wizarding world of football in Muay Thai.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion had only kind words for his Thai counterpart as he gears up for another big test on the global stage of ONE Championship at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Broadcasting live in Asia primetime on December 22 from the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the top-ranked featherweight Muay Thai challenger seeks to steal Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s gold and end the year on a high after dropping his kickboxing strap at the start of the year.

Taking pressure off himself, the Thai megastar was asked about his thoughts on Rodtang’s approach to training, and he had this to say during an interview with Nickynachat at his newly structured dojo in the Thai capital.

Superbon said:

“He’s so good, but I think he hardly trains. He is talented. He is a genius. It’s like a footballer. For example, like Ronaldinho, he is talented. Compared to Ronaldo, who works hard and becomes great. It’s the same with us fighters, too.”

Watch the full interview here:

Superbon is more of a Ronaldo as opposed to Ronaldinho

While Superbon is often touted as one of the best strikers over the past decade, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai athlete says it is all down to his tedious training sessions on the mats.

Unlike Rodtang in Muay Thai or Ronaldinho in football, the 33-year-old is one of the hardest workers in the room – and he’s reaped the rewards of his hard work with some blistering triumphs under the ONE banner thus far.

Boasting a gallery of wins over Giorgio Petrosyan, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Marat Grigorian, and Tayfun Ozcan, the lifelong martial artist hopes to add Tawanchai to that list as he attempts to gain a second ONE world title over the past two years.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.