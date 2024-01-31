“He tapped twice” – Relive Tye Ruotolo’s insane two submissions in one night victory over Dagi Arslanaliev

Tye Ruotolo will put his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line for the very first time on March 1.

Emanating from Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, ONE 166: Qatar will be the world’s largest martial arts organization’s debut in the Middle East. Ruotolo, who claimed his crown with a dominant performance against Magomed Abdulkadirov at ONE Fight Night 16 in November, will defend against Australian BJJ standout and ONE newcomer Izaak Michell.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, ONE Championship is looking back at Tye Ruotolo’s impressive performance against Dagi Arslanaliev, where he made the Turkish finisher tap out not once but twice. Putting out a video on Instagram, ONE Championship said:

“He tapped TWICE 😶 Can Tye Ruotolo defend the ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title against Izaak Michell at ONE 166: Qatar?”

Ruotolo goes into his first title defense with an undefeated record under the ONE banner and an impressive 60% finish rate, submitting Garry Tonon and Marat Gafurov along the way.

Izaak Michell primed to end Tye Ruotolo’s undefeated run in ONE

Tye Ruotolo’s next opponent, Izaak Michell, is considered to be one of the top no-gi athletes of his generation. Born in Adelaide, South Australia, Michell rose to prominence in the BJJ community under the guidance of submission legends John Danaher and Craig Jones.

In 2021, he claimed gold at the IBJJF world championships as a brown belt and placed first at the 2022 Who’s Next tournament. According to BJJHeroes.com, Michell has 18 career victories to his credit, 12 of them coming by way of submission for an impressive 67% finish rate.

Will Michell make a statement in his promotional debut and claim ONE Championship gold, or will Ruotolo continue his dominant reign and keep his undefeated streak alive?

ONE 166: Qatar airs live on Friday, March 1, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.