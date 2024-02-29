Gervonta Davis offers a sneak peek at his upcoming opponent in the boxing ring

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis allowed fans a glimpse of his potential opponent for his next fight.

Davis took to his Instagram story and uploaded an edit of himself boxing Frank Martin. Combat sports reporter Michael Benson shared a screenshot of Davis' story on X.

However, according to fans, Davis deleted the story soon after, and there has been no official confirmation since. A fan pointed it out, saying:

"Good fight but he deleted it"

Davis had been sidelined since his win over Ryan Garcia last year due to legal troubles and now finds himself freed up of all commitments.

His much-awaited return to action could come against Martin. The southpaw holds an undefeated record of 18 wins, with 12 of them accounted for by knockouts.

Shia LaBeouf names Gervonta Davis as his favorite fighter, blasts Ryan Garcia

Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf is an avid boxing fan and named Gervonta Davis as his favorite fighter.

In a recent interview with former British boxer Carl Froch, LaBeouf described Davis as 'electrifying'. He also praised the division and mentioned undefeated boxer Shakur Stevenson.

However, LaBeouf had harsh words for Ryan Garcia and criticized his behavior with his wife.

LaBeouf said:

“Yeah [big boxing fan]. Right now, probably Gervonta Davis. He’s electrifying. Him, Shakir, like that whole weight class, that whole division. Other than Ryan, all of those guys that they promote are fire. I don’t like that Ryan guy at all… One he quit, but also, I heard a story about his girl got pregnant, gave birth, and then he divorced her the next day and I thought oh you’re garbage.”

Garcia shocked fans earlier this year when he followed up the announcement of his son Henry Leo Garcia's birth with a statement that he was divorcing his wife Andrea Celina. The couple had been married since 2021 and have another child together, a daughter, Bela, aged three.

Check out Shia LaBeouf's full comments on YouTube below (44:05):