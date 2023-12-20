ONE Championship is set to give one more gift for combat sports fans on Friday, December 22, with ONE Friday Fights 46. The event will have a headlining bout worthy of the spotlight, featuring Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Joining them atop the marquee is the highly anticipated rematch between reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri against longtime rival Prajanchai PK Saenchai. The champ is raring to prove his first win was not a fluke.

The last time the pair shared the ring together saw Lasiri come out on top by way of TKO, though his last fight saw him take on Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in November 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 4.

Billed as a champ-versus-champ bout, Lasiri looked back on Rodtang’s demeanor inside the ring in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“Just the quiet [aura] he has in the arena. He comes inside the combat zone, and he waits for you to hit so he can hit back stronger with his hands, with everything. He has a lot of confidence in his skills. When you go punch for punch with him, you can feel how confident he is with everything he does.”

Joseph Lasiri’s preparation for the rematch

Lasiri has pointed out that he is more than ready to take the fight to Prajanchai, but is aware that the Thai star will be more cautious. As for Prajanchai, he has prepared an “all-you-can-eat-buffet” of strikes for the Italian star.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.