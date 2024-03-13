“He wants to do what no one’s done before” – Jonathan Haggerty’s head coach says he’s after three-sport glory

Jonathan Haggerty dreams of adding another ONE world title to his list of accolades and his head coach, Christian Knowles, knows his star student is on the cusp of unlocking that goal in the promotion.

After a brief stint as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, ‘The General’ took his talents up to the bantamweight division after finding it hard to meet the 135-pound limit.

As they say, the rest is history.

Speaking to Wesley Gunman Graham, Christian Knowles explained why the sky is the limit for the organization’s newest two-sport world champion, Jonathan Haggerty.

He offered:

“Jon really wants the MMA title. He wants to do what no one has done before. That’s really exciting to be able to do something that no one else has done.”

Watch the full interview here:

With his impressive debut in the bantamweight division against Vladimir Kuzmin, the Londoner booked a shot at then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, who was on a path of destruction.

Despite enormous pressure on his shoulders, the 27-year-old made quick work of the Muay Thai living legend to claim his first of two world titles in 2023.

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground star added his second strap with a sumptuous finish of Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 in November.

Jonathan Haggerty backs his younger bro for success in ONE

Jonathan Haggerty has laid out a path for his younger brother, Freddie, to compete under the brightest lights of the martial arts sphere.

But he knows, the 19-year-old phenom, who opened his ONE account with a stellar finish, will need to do his part to ensure he lives up to the pressure and hype of competing against the best of the best in the promotion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a separate interview, Jonathan Haggerty added:

“I've told him, don't don't worry about what anyone else thinks, it's just you just getting in there. Think about yourself. Yeah, he's got some hype to live up to, but I'm sure he will. He's gonna impress people. He's gonna be great.”