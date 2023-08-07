"He went to cash his ticket" - Dana White walks out of Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font during round 4, fans react

MMA fans have been reacting after Dana White was pictured leaving the arena during Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font's main event clash at UFC Nashville.

Font had filled in as a late replacement for Umar Nurmagomedov, meaning the fight went ahead at a catchweight of 140 pounds. Despite the late switch in opponents, Sandhagen rose to the occasion and neutralized any threat from Font from the off.

'The Sandman' adopted a wrestling heavy approach and successfully completed all seven of his attempted takedowns. He later had his hand at the final bell, winning every round on all three judges' scorecards (50-45, 50-45, 50-45).

Despite the dominant win for Cory Sandhagen, the fight was devoid of much back-and-forth action, which many believe was the reason Dana White walked out of the arena early.

Fans have since been reacting to the UFC president leaving the pay-per-view early, with one fan claiming he left to cash in on a bet he made on a Sandhagen victory.

"The fix was in, he went to cash his ticket."

Sports betting lead expert @mypenplease @SpinninBackfist @PositiveEVplay the fix was in, he went to cash his ticket.

Another fan believes if Khamzat Chimaev was also wrestling his opponent in the main event, Dana White would have stayed:

"Yet if this was Khamzat wrestling he would have ordgazm"

KSI Fandom @JJtheGoatKSIfan @SpinninBackfist yet if this was khamzat wrestling he would have ordgazm

Twitter/X user @mayhem72114 hilariously hoped the reason White left the arena was to cash Stephen Thompson's check for UFC 291. They wrote:

"Hopefully it’s because he forgot to put that check in the mail for @WonderboyMMA"

Khamzat Chimaev shares surprising details of Dana White's reaction to his Nate Diaz fight cancellation

Khamzat Chimaev recently revealed Dana White's honest reaction when his bout against Nate Diaz fell through at UFC 279.

Chimaev was scheduled to face the Stockton native last September for the final fight of Diaz's contract. 'Borz' infamously missed weight, however, stepping onto the scales a staggering 7.5 pounds over the welterweight limit.

Their bout was scrapped and Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout, submitting 'Trailblazer' in the first round.

Now, almost a year later, Khamzat Chimaev has revealed what the UFC president's initial reaction to the fight cancellation was. According to a report from Red Corner MMA, White as "happy" Chimaev fought Holland instead.

Chimaev said:

"Dana White told me he was happy I didn't fight Nate Diaz. And it'd be a bad look for the organization [UFC]. He said Nate got old and was not the fighter he used to be."