“He will find Joseph Lasiri at 200 percent” – ‘The Hurricane’ says he’s been working twice as hard for Prajanchai rematch

Joseph Lasiri has a huge point to prove at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Last year, he claimed the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship with a shock upset win over Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The time for that rematch has finally arrived at long last. Now, it's Lasiri's time to prove that his win wasn’t a fluke in order to solidify his title reign.

Given the win streak that his former foe has gone and produced since their first encounter, he is well aware that Prajanchai will likely be better than before this weekend.

That, however, doesn’t faze the champion who told ONE Championship that the interim titleholder will also be in for a shock at how much better Lasiri himself has become:

“This time, he will come at his best, at 100 percent, I’m sure about that, but he will find Joseph Lasiri at 200 percent. It will be the fight of the night, for sure.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Joseph Lasiri has the benefit of the unknown at ONE Friday Fights 46

The fact of the matter is we don’t really know how much better Joseph Lasiri has got since his first fight with Prajanchai.

One contest against Rodtang Jitmuangnon aside, the world champion hasn’t been tested since winning the title, making this his first defense.

At the complete opposite end of the spectrum is the interim champion who has been racking up wins under the ONE banner to maintain his momentum coming into this contest.

Lasiri will once again look to defy the odds by handing Prajanchai a second loss and unifying the titles in the process on the final card of the year.