“He will put it on him” - Tyson Fury’s nemesis challenges Francis Ngannou to a boxing match, fans excited

A former opponent of Tyson Fury has called out Francis Ngannou for a boxing match.

On October 28, Ngannou solidified himself as a cash cow in the heavyweight boxing division by going toe-to-toe with Fury. Since then, several top-tier opponents have called out ‘The Predator,’ hoping to see if his performance against the WBC heavyweight champion was a fluke.

The latest fighter to call out Ngannou is Derek Chisora, who holds a professional boxing record of 34-13, including three losses against Fury. Chisora had this to say on X:

“Love this game I want this fight @Turki_alalshikh @francis_ngannou”

Boxing reporter Michael Benson re-posted Chisora’s comments, leading to dozens of fans voicing their excitement for the potential matchup:

“That’s a good fight to see where Francis is really at tbh chisora ain’t easy for anybody and he will put it on him”

“Would actually really look forward to this fight, get to see if Ngannou’s performance was a one off”

“Not bad I think it's a good idea actually to see can Francis beat a former champ”

“actually a decent fight”

“That could be a decent matchup but Francis clears”

“2nd best fight to make in HW boxing after Fury Usyk for undisputed”

“This would be a good opponent for francis to see if hes legit”

Derek Chisora would be a good test for Francis Ngannou. With that said, Ngannou seems more focused on fighting a fellow cash cow like Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, or a rematch against his new rival, Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou wants a rematch against Tyson Fury next

There has been no shortage of fans and analysts who thought Francis Ngannou deserved to get his hand raised against Tyson Fury. As a result, a rematch between the two heavyweights seems more than necessary to see if Fury’s disappointing performance was caused by him underestimating Ngannou.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Ngannou called out Fury for a rematch by saying:

"The rematch. The rematch is what I want next the most because as for right now, there is a lot of options for me, but I want to choose wisely. I will go for the rematch first."

Unfortunately for him, Francis Ngannou must wait for a potential rematch against Tyson Fury. In February 2024, Fury is scheduled to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight world title. As for Ngannou, he’s expected to return to MMA under the PFL banner in early 2024.

