"He wouldn’t be able to deal with his volume and movement" - Fans debate who'd win if Floyd Mayweather fought Manny Pacquiao during 'PacMan's' prime

IFL TV, a leading boxing media outlet, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask fans who they thought would win in a matchup between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in their primes.

The two of course faced each other in what was one of the biggest fights in boxing history, in 2015. Mayweather's defensive prowess was on full display, as he nullified much of 'PacMan's' offence, while catching him with sharp counters en route to a decision win.

The fight was greatly delayed, and some fans believed that Mayweather was waiting for Pacquiao to age in order to fight him when he was out of his prime, so to speak.

The post reignited the age old debate as to who would win, and fans took to X to express their opinions.

User @Frankydux4 said:

"Pacquiao, Floyd wouldn’t be able to deal with his volume and movement"

@SHREDDER_365 appeared to concur, saying:

"Pacquiao ~2010-2012 would have given Floyd his toughest fight. That would have been one of the best matchups of all time."

Fans, however, were not unanimously in favor of Pacquiao. User @francis_croes sided with Floyd Mayweather, saying:

"Floyd comfortably 10x out of 10"

@Ed47487802 also sided with 'Money', adding:

"Floyd UD or late KO, even peak Manny couldn’t deal with Floyd’s footwork. Realised it about 30 seconds into the fight"

@newGeez86 didn't pick a winner, but added that it would be a very compelling fight, saying:

"Everyone will say mayweather and I completely get that… but if you forget about the fact they fought 5-6 years too late and don’t judge on that fight at all it would be a lot closer than you’d think.. unfortunately we will never know"

Floyd Mayweather spotted at pro-Israel rally

Floyd Mayweather is certainly a controversial personality, and particularly so after he adopted the 'Money' persona in order to promote his fights

Recently, he was seen being part of a pro-Israel rally and even wearing a hat with the Israeli flag on it.

'Money' has previously expressed his support in the aftermath of Hamas' attack on October 7, writing on Instagram that he "stands with Israel and jews all around the world."