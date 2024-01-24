"Headshot dead soon" - Belal Muhammad's "4-1" scoring of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis has fans trolling the welterweight 

MMA fans heavily criticized Belal Muhammad for his opinion on the Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis fight.

Strickland attempted the first defense of his UFC middleweight title against du Plessis at the recent UFC 297 pay-per-view event. Both men gave their best in the five-round fight, and du Plessis ended up winning via split decision to become the new 185-pound champion.

Strickland accepted the loss gracefully, but he later disputed the result in an X (formerly Twitter) post. His post was re-shared by ESPN MMA’s Instagram account.

Belal Muhammad, who is set to challenge welterweight champion Leon Edwards, took to the comments section and shared his opinion on the scorecards, stating that he believed du Plessis won four out of five rounds.

MMA fans reacted to Muhammad’s take on the scorecards and criticized him for a variety of things, including his own fighting style.

“This is why no one likes you.”

"Headshot dead soon.”

“Of course, the crotch sniffer thinks this. This is why no one pays to watch you fight.”

“You know about decisions all too well hih.”

“Gonna be 5-0 Leon.”

“I’m surprised you even have fans, tbh with you. What was the name? I can’t remember.”

“You'd know all about decisions wouldn't you Belal.”

Fan reactions to Muhammad's comment

Sean Strickland and Belal Muhammad’s less-than-cordial relationship

Sean Strickland and Belal Muhammad compete in different weight classes and a fight between them is unlikely to take place in the foreseeable future. However, the two have traded verbal jabs on several occasions.

Strickland is one of the most outspoken figures in the sport and often shares unfiltered opinions on controversial topics. Muhammad, who hails from Palestine, has used his social media handles to highlight the hardships faced by Palestinian people in light of the recent Israel-Palestine conflict.

Strickland has accused Muhammad of ‘propagating war’ with his opinions about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Meanwhile, Muhammad slammed Strickland for making wild allegations to attract and impress ‘racist fans.’ The 35-year-old also offered to fight Strickland, but the former middleweight champion responded with an expletive-ridden rant.

Although Strickland and Muhammad’s back-and-forth trash-talking has amused MMA fans, there has been no serious discussion of a potential fight taking place.