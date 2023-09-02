Henry Cejudo brutally roasts Sean O'Malley by comparing UFC champion's face to public restroom art

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo have constantly taken jibes at each other on social media. For context, after his bantamweight title win at UFC 292, 'Sugar' immediately took aim at 'Triple C' by offering to help train him to defend takedowns.

The duo's feud has picked up a notch recently. In a recent Twitter jibe, O'Malley went after the former two-division champion, poking fun at this height:

"I literally just remembered how short Henry is and spit out my coffee I was loling so hard."

Cejudo was not too pleased with the bantamweight kingpin's trolling efforts and shot back with a rather on-the-face insult, comparing O'Malleys' face to a restroom stall:

"Your tatted-up face looks like a public bathroom stall."

After O'Malley's spectacular knockout win against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, Cejudo was among the bantamweights who called him out. However, a matchup between the duo is unlikely to materialize soon since Cejudo fell short on scorecards in his return fight against Sterling at UFC 288.

The former two-division champion holds a record of 16-3 with wins over MMA elites like Dominick Cruz, T.J. Dillashaw, and Demetrious Johnson. The reigning bantamweight champion, O'Malley, is 17-1 with 1 NC (no contest) in his professional career.

Henry Cejduo says Sean O'Malley is "tailor-made" for Marlon Vera

The only loss on Sean O'Malley's record comes courtesy of Marlon Vera. When the duo locked horns at UFC 252, 'Chito' came on top via first-round TKO. Unsurprisingly, 'Sugar' is eyeing revenge.

During his post-fight speech at UFC 292, O'Malley expressed interest in taking on Vera in his first title defense. However, Cejudo doesn't see the fight going the bantamweight champion's way.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, 'Triple C' dissected why Marlon Vera is a terrible matchup for 'Sugar.' Per the former two-division champion, 'Chito's' superior endurance and heart are going to sway the odds in the Ecuadorian's favor:

"Let's get down to Sean O'Malley's weaknesses. Weakness No. 1, to me, is the durability, his threshold, him looking at the clock... His No. 1 weakness in my eyes is his threshold, his ability to take pain, and his ability to have that gas tank to go for five rounds."

He added:

"The reason why I believe 'Chito' Vera is going to beat a guy like Sean O'Malley is because of the endurance and the actual heart... This fight is really tailor-made for somebody like 'Chito' Vera."

