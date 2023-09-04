Henry Cejudo fumes at 'trans-barbie' Sean O'Malley for sharing poll results of popularity comparison between Marlon Vera and 'Triple C'

Newly crowned bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley already seems to be on the hunt for a dancing partner for his first title defense. 'Sugar' recently shared a poll result about his potential next opponent on Twitter.

The poll originally put out by Chael Sonnen on YouTube peggs former two-division Henry Cejudo as the least favorite to face O'Malley next.

Seemingly disappointed by the unfavorable polls, and enraged by O'Malley's audacity to share it, 'Triple C' took aim at the bantamweight kingpin, once again calling him a "trans-barbie:"

"That’s more of a poll of who has the best chance of having herpes! Stop hitting on me trans-Barbie I’m taken. 💋"

Suffice it to say the poll results might not be too far from reality. Cejudo might indeed be the least likely opponent for O'Malley, especially since 'Triple C's grand MMA return earlier this year at UFC 288 was spoiled by former champion Aljamain Sterling.

The poll results have pegged Marlon Vera as the favorite to face the reigning champion. This is a very real possibility since 'Sugar' explicitly called out Vera in his post-fight speech at UFC 292.

Furthermore, Sean O'Malley's sole MMA loss comes courtesy of 'Chito'. When the duo locked horns at UFC 252, the Ecuadorian emerged the victor via first-round TKO.

Marlon Vera speaks about a potential second fight with Sean O'Malley

The Marlon Vera loss is the only stain on Sean O'Malley's otherwise spotless record (17-1, 1 NC), and 'Chito' is confident a second fight between the duo won't be much different.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the Ecuadorian gave his two cents about O'Malley's UFC 292 callout while also predicting how a second fight against 'Sugar' would play out:

"He's been talking about me since we fought non-stop. The kid has got something for me... I don't know. He talks a lot. So now back it up. I don't need to say sh*t. I kicked his a** already. I don't give a f**k about him."

He added:

"I don't feel emotionally attached to nothing, in terms of who I fight and when... So I don't give two f***s, people know that... When we fight, I kick his a** again man. I mean [it's] simple math."

