Henry Cejudo goes nuts in reaction video to Demetrious Johnson’s trilogy win

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson was able to convincingly close this chapter of his career by defeating Adriano Moraes in their trilogy fight.

In the third and final meeting between the two, there was no highlight reel knockout like the previous two encounters. That's because Johnson was largely dominant, taking very little damage and controlling the majority of the fight.

In the build-up to this historic main event for ONE Championship at the sold-out 1stBack Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Johnson continued training with an old rival of his, Henry Cejudo.

Former opponents turned training partners, Cejudo and Johnson are two of the best minds in the entire sport. This past weekend was absolutely huge for both of them, with DJ facing Moraes for a third time and Cejudo making his return to the UFC.

Before his contest with Aljamain Sterling the following night, Henry Cejudo and his team gathered in the hotel to watch Johnson defend his flyweight world championship.

Just like all the fans that tuned in live and free via Prime Video or bought a ticket to attend in person, Cejudo and the rest of his group were left very impressed by Johnson’s performance, in particular his clinch work that allowed him to set up knee strikes:

“‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo watches his greatest-rival-turned-best-friend Demetrious Johnson fight Adriano Moraes at ONE Championship on Amazon Prime 24 hours before he fights Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title at UFC 288!”

Watch the full video below:

North American fans can rewatch Demetrious Johnson versus Adriano Moraes 3 and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card for free via the replay on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes