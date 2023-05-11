In January last year, Henry Cejudo proved he isn't just a highly accomplished fighter in the UFC and performed a hilarious stand-up comedy set at famous comedian Adam Hunter's UFC Comedy Jam. The former two-division champion surprised an audience that included fellow UFC fighters with a rib-tickling set performed live on stage.

Just before Cejudo's highly anticipated return to action against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288, Adam Hunter posted a clip of the 36-year-old Californian's stand-up set on Instagram.

While UFC stars like Aljamain Sterling and Belal Muhammad can be seen laughing heartily in the audience, fans on social media were also pleasantly surprised by 'Triple C's comedy prowess. They made their reactions known in the comments section of the post.

"1000x better than Brendan Schaub."

"1000x better than Brendan Schaub."

Another fan pointed out:

"Aljo and Belal just chilling there."

"Dude won an Olympic medal at 18y/o he is just doing the side quest now."

"Dude won an Olympic medal at 18y/o he is just doing the side quest now."

Another user opined:

"Nasty line about Brazil, but the funny part is that he's right lmao."

One fan joked:

"You better laugh otherwise, he's gonna beat the sh*t out of you."

Another fan asked:

"Is that Aljo in the background?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Henry Cejudo stand-up comedy: Comedian Adam Driver brutally roasts 'Triple C' at UFC Comedy Jam

After Henry Cejudo performed his stand-up comedy set at Adam Hunter's UFC Comedy Jam, the former two-division champion got hilariously roasted by the experienced comic. Soon after Cejudo finished his performance, he also requested to be seated in the front row for what was to follow.

As the show commenced, Adam Hunter pointed Cejudo to an empty seat close to the stage and joked about "a booster seat" being available for Cejudo to sit. The comedian followed up with another joke about 'Triple C's short stature, claiming the Olympic Gold Medallist was the only fighter to wear floating aids in the ice bath.

Hunter then congratulated Henry Cejudo on becoming a father and hilariously pointed out that the former two-division champion finally has a sparring partner who's the same height. Despite the brutality of some jokes, Cejudo enjoyed the razzing and laughed along.

Watch the full video below:

Henry Cejudo recently made his long-awaited return to action after a three-year hiatus against bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. He lost the bout via split decision.

