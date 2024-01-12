"Her and Izzy about to start dating" - Fans react to Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend liking post claiming UFC champ will lose to fellow light heavyweight

Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend, Merle Christine, was caught liking a post that suggested he would lose his next fight, catching the attention of many MMA fans.

'Poatan' has typically been private about his personal life over the years, with the name of his ex-wife, who is the mother of his two children, still unknown to the public.

That changed when he began dating Merle, a TV presenter and interviewer, who he often shared photographs with on his social media. After a year of dating, Pereira had even proposed in early 2023, after which she became his fiancee.

Unfortunately the pair sparked breakup rumors back in December when they unfollowed one another on social media and deleted all of their pictures together.

Whilst fans would have hoped it was an amicable split, it appears as though Merle still holds some resentment towards the light heavyweight champion.

Recently, she was pictured on Instagram liking a post that stated Pereira would lose to 205-pound contender Khalil Rountree.

Merle's actions have understandably got MMA fans talking, with one fan hilariously stating they expect her to start dating Israel Adesanya. They wrote:

"Her and Izzy about to start dating"

Another fan sarcastically questioned why she would like the post when she would lose to both Pereira and Rountree herself:

"She loses to both so idk why she liking the post"

@ThunderblotzMMA also added:

"Rountree sleeps her"

@BoofBatch_ said:

"Lmao shorties be bitter"

X user @naps2305 added:

"ngl I respect the pettiness"

Chael Sonnen questions why the UFC haven't booked Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the title picture at light heavyweight and heavyweight.

As it stands Alex Pereira holds the 205lb belt, following his victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. Former champion Jamahal Hill is expected to return and fight for the belt next, however it is unknown when he will return from injury.

Tom Aspinall defeated Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight belt on the same night due to Jon Jones suffering an injury that will put him out of action for almost a year.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' questioned why the UFC hasn't gone in the direction of booking Aspinall and Pereira to face one another. He said:

"UFC 300 appears to have a very viable problem...Why do we keep scrambling? Why do we keep looking around?...Why don't we just put Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall?"

Catch Sonnen's comments here (10:13)