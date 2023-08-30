“Here’s to the future!” - Anatoly Malykhin shares his inspiring journey with the youth of his hometown Kemerovo

ONE double-world champion Anatoly Malykhin has been putting his platform to good use this week.

The Russian stalwart has spent the last few days in his hometown of Kemerovo, Russia, inspiring the youth of today with encouraging stories behind his successes and failures.

Talking to them as if he was giving advice to his younger self, Malykhin was grateful beyond all words to have made a tiny impact in their lives.

On Instagram, he shared a wholesome clip of himself talking to a large sum of wide-eyed school kids in a gymnasium before writing the caption:

“Here's to the future! Let them succeed. And we will definitely help with everything.”

Returning to his roots was exactly what the doctor recommended for the global superstar. After adopting Thailand as his new home, making the trip back to Russia must’ve been an emotional but rewarding experience.

Despite the political landscape being as it is in his home country, giving the youth a sense of hope during these trying times has been a major godsend for some of those children, coaches, and their families.

Restoring hope and inspiration is a major focal point for Malykhin. Taking his career as an example, he’s achieved the impossible by securing both the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world titles in a span of two years.

Now, as the reigning king in two divisions, retaining both belts will have its own set of challenges that he’ll need to overcome in the future days ahead.

What will the future hold for ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin? Only time will tell as fans anticipate his return to the circle.