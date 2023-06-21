Here’s what Sinsamut realized after sparring with Chingiz Allazov

Sinsamut Klinmee admits he has a lot of catching up to do in the stand-up department after a couple of training sessions alongside reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

The former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger spent time sharpening his tools alongside the visiting Azerbaijani-Belarusian striker at Pattaya’s Venum Training Camp last weekend.

Sinsamut made an immediate impact in his debut and sophomore outing last year, earning two second-round knockouts over Dutch legend Nieky Holzken and English firecracker Liam Nolan.

Unfortunately, things have not been all that smooth flowing for him since after two back-to-back defeats to Dutch-Suriname star Regian Eersel.

Being a man who has chased his ambitions since he was a kid, though, Sinsamut promises to make a statement when he returns.

Rubbing shoulders and hitting the pads alongside a striker as ferocious as Chingiz Allazov could give him loads of tips and help him toward his goal. The 27-year-old posted a picture of them with a caption that read:

“I must be better.”

In minutes, the two-time K-1 world champion responded with two emojis – a praying and a single finger pointing upward – which translates to ‘praying for you to reach the top’.

While there hasn’t been any confirmation on who the Thai will face next, the visiting superstar has that sorted out.

The bearded king of the division defends his newly acquired world title against Armenian dynamo Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday, August 4.

Chingiz Allazov hopes to make it two wins from two outings this year and continue his reign at the top of the world’s most stacked striking division.

North American fans with an active subscription can catch all the action via Amazon Prime Video on August 4.

