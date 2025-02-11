"High level chess" - Fans have nothing but admiration for Tawanchai's methodical approach in world title win over Petchmorakot

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai's growth into the absolute monster he is today did not suddenly happen. Fans noticed a massive change in his game when he challenged then-reigning 155-pound Muay Thai king Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the gold in September 2022.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared a breakdown video on Instagram detailing Tawanchai's perfect use of teep kicks to unsettle Petchmorakot and, in turn, allow the rising star to take control of the action en route to the unanimous decision victory.

As explained in the video, it is not only the teep kick that led to Tawanchai's win but more of the setup to the move that continuously surprised the Petchyindee Academy product.

Fans marveled at Tawanchai's technical mastery and gave him his flowers in the comments section, writing:

"High level chess."

"That's the Samart."

"Like a cannon."

"Beautiful set up! Tawanchai truly has an all time great teep! 🙌👏👏"

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Tawanchai showcased his further revamped striking by producing a second-round TKO of ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon at ONE 170 this past January to defend the 155-pound Muay Thai throne.

His desire to finish Superbon arose after he was unfairly criticized for retaining the gold via majority decision in their December 2023 matchup.

Tawanchai set to fight for interim featherweight kickboxing gold

Tawanchai is about a month away from his opportunity to become a two-sport ONE world champion, as he will compete for 26 pounds of interim featherweight kickboxing gold at ONE 172 on March 23.

Standing in his way is Japanese standout Masaaki Noiri, who earned his first win in ONE with a second-round knockout of Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170.

ONE 172 will occur inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Tickets for the event are available via EPlus.

