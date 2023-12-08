“High risk high reward” - Fans voice out the dangers of Luke Lessei’s crucial ONE debut against Jo Nattawut

Fans are excited to see what Luke Lessei can do in his ONE Championship debut.

On Friday, December 8, Lessei will fight under the ONE banner for the first time during the ONE Fight Night 17 co-main event. Safe to say, ‘The Chef’ is quickly being put to the test, as he’s been matched up against Jo Nattawut, a hard-hitting Thai fighter.

Earlier this week, ONE promoted Lessei by sharing a quote of his on Instagram with the following caption:

Nattawut vs. Lessei and the rest of ONE Fight Night 17 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s at stake between Luke Lessei and Jo Nattawut?

There’s no doubt that Luke Lessei has more to lose at ONE Fight Night 17 than Jo Nattawut. Regardless of the outcome, fans know Nattawut is a warrior who has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best featherweight fighters on the planet.

Meanwhile, Lessei has generated some hype, but now he needs to back it up. With a win against Nattawut, ‘The Chef’ could excel himself to the top of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division, potentially putting him one win away from a title shot.

As for Nattawut, a win against Lessei could set him up for a highly-anticipated rematch against ONE featherweight Muy Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai. On October 6, ‘Smokin’ faced Tawanchai on short notice and went to war before the latter ultimately won by unanimous decision.