Hilarious jokes emerge as dog is spotted cageside sleeping through UFC 291 - "Even the pup knows this is a snooze fest"

UFC 291 was marked by some thrilling moments, end-to-end fights, punctuated by Justin Gaethje's highlight reel KO victory over Dustin Poirier. However, what truly set UFC 291 apart from the rest of the pay-per-view cards was an adorable and heartwarming incident involving a pup cage side.

Hardcore MMA fan Mark Braun made his presence felt at the recently concluded event, bringing along his adorable chihuahua companion. The heartwarming image of Braun and his furry friend captured the attention of fight fans.

Notably, Braun's dedication to the sport is evident from his extensive history of attending numerous UFC events, including fight nights and fan meet-and-greets in the past.

However, during Miranda Maverick's fight against Priscila Cachoeira, which kicked off UFC 291 with a bang, the adorable furball of a companion was caught on camera, peacefully snoozing away cageside. This heartwarming sight elicited a chorus of delightful and humorous reactions from fight fans.

One fan wrote:

"Even the pup knows this is a snooze fest."

Another fan wrote:

"A true hardcore fan for watching the prelims."

Yet another fan called for a hypothetical fight between the dog and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov's bear:

"Khabib's bear vs. cage side chihuahua. Book it!"

Check out some of the best reactions below:

[Images Via: @espnmma on Instagram]

UFC 291 triumphs with record-breaking success in Delta Center, Utah

UFC 291, held in Salt Lake City, surpassed all expectations, making it an astounding success.

The event attracted a sellout crowd of 18,467 fans, breaking the previous record set last year in UFC's first pay-per-view card in Utah (UFC 278).

The numbers spoke volumes of Utah's hunger for world-class combat sports action, as the event generated a venue-record live gate of $6.56 million. This astounding increase from the $4.29 million earned in the previous year's event at Vivint Arena confirmed that the Wasatch Front has become an attractive and vibrant hub for the world's premier MMA organization.

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith expressed his enthusiasm for the event's success and hinted at the organization's plans to return in the future.

According to a report by KSL-TV, Smith stated:

"I think you've got the fastest-growing state in the country, the youngest state in the country, and it's been that way for years. It's what brings me to want to go do what we're doing in sports, our partnership in the UFC. I think we're all in on trying to improve. From the last two years, we're not just going through the motions. We're working to have an amazing event here, and be something that's hopefully a staple of the summer."

Smith had played a crucial role in bringing the UFC to Salt Lake City.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje